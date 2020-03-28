DAO.Casino Price Up 113.2% Over Last Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 113.2% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $103,180.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012683 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

