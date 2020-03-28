DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0503 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $708.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

