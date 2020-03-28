Dash (DASH) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $609.46 million and approximately $593.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $64.80 or 0.01040932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit and Bitsane.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,405,170 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Coinbe, Bittylicious, ZB.COM, Graviex, Iquant, xBTCe, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Liquid, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Indodax, Crex24, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, HBUS, Bit-Z, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Bitfinex, WEX, Coinsquare, CEX.IO, Kuna, Bitinka, Bitbns, Braziliex, Gate.io, C-CEX, Bitsane, LBank, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Coinsuper, Bisq, YoBit, Negocie Coins, Tidex, TradeOgre, ACX, Bithumb, Koineks, C2CX, C-Patex, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, COSS, BitBay, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, B2BX, WazirX, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, BitFlip, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Exmo, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Coinhub, Exrates, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Coindeal and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.