Dash Reaches Market Cap of $607.54 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $64.60 or 0.01032091 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Koineks, Gate.io and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $607.54 million and $746.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,404,005 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, Tux Exchange, Coinhub, Bitinka, Huobi, Coinrail, Kraken, Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, LBank, BTC Trade UA, Binance, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex, xBTCe, ABCC, YoBit, CoinEx, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Kuna, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Ovis, Negocie Coins, B2BX, Poloniex, COSS, Cryptopia, Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Coinbe, TradeOgre, Gate.io, BiteBTC, ACX, WazirX, Iquant, Braziliex, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Kucoin, BitFlip, Graviex, Coinsquare, OKEx, LocalTrade, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Liquid, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Liqui, BitBay, Upbit, Koineks, Coinsuper, C2CX, WEX, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, HBUS, Coindeal and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.