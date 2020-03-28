Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

DASTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

