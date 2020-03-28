DATA (DTA) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, UEX, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, DATA has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $118,881.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.