Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.22 million and $7,807.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.04934264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.