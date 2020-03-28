Datacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $26,357.26 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $26,357.26 and approximately $40.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

