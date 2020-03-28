Datawallet Reaches One Day Volume of $43,684.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $269,928.38 and approximately $43,684.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, Cobinhood and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02519221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

