Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

DWLD stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.