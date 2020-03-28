Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 252,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

DVA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

