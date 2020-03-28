DECENT Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,554.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. During the last week, DECENT has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $589,942.77 and $1,554.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005725 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

