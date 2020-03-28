Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Tops $110,152.23

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $110,152.23 and approximately $10,474.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

