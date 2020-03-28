Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

