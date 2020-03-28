DECOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,326.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 62.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $598,580.84 and $3,326.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,282,063 coins and its circulating supply is 26,256,968 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

