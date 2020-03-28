DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,105,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 14,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

