DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 3,443 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.46. 2,461,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.