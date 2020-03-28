DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 8,878 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

