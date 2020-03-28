DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Visa stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,865,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,598. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.