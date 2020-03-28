DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,894,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,860,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

