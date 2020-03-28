DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,783,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,970,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.