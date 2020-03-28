DeDora Capital Inc. Has $31 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 18.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 182,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $83.42. 3,237,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.