DeDora Capital Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. 2,834,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,068. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05.

