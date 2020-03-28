DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 1,967 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

