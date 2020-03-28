DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $135,646,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $133,380,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

AVGO stock traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.69. 3,931,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,014. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.