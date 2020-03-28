DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,436.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and RightBTC. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

