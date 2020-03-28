DEEX Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $434,054.64 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

