Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TACO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

TACO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.