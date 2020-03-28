Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $499,703.90 and $60.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

