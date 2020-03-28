DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $913.41 Million

Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $913.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.50 million to $966.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $946.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

