Dero Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $419,904.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,582,159 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

