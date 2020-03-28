Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post $85.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the lowest is $82.90 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $360.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $364.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.23 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $407.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.78. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

