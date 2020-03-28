DeVault Price Tops $0.0003 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $59,075.14 and approximately $122.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeVault has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 233,474,084 coins and its circulating supply is 193,788,115 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

