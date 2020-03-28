DeviantCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,785.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $161,950.67 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,046,809 coins and its circulating supply is 26,046,709 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

