Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 614,775 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.