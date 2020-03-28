DEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. DEX has a market cap of $996,536.74 and $1.32 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last week, DEX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.02518715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.