Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $476.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $684,999.60 and $476.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,447,092 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

