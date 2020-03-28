Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) & RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 RMR Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

RMR Group has a consensus price target of $48.22, suggesting a potential upside of 66.28%. Given RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58% RMR Group 5.37% 6.68% 5.28%

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A RMR Group $713.37 million 1.27 $74.58 million $4.83 6.00

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

RMR Group beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.