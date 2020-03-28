Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

