Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,415,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 27th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $73,988,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 114,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 2,153,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

