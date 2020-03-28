Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $385,292.52 and $30.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00755239 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

