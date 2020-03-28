DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,224.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $57,224.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.01037488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

