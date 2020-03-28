Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $74,409.72

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $74,409.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,035,673 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

