Digitex Futures Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $672,053.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

