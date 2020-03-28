Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $55.56 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $55.56 or 0.00837266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.53 million and $109,847.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,607 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

