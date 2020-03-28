DIMCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $39.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $381,937.94 and $39.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

