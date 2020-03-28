Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $666,277.71 and $315.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003695 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.