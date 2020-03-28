Dimension Chain (EON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and $631,618.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025303 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

