Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 12.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $170,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,880,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000.

NYSE:DIN opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

