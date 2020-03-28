Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Discovery Communications worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

DISCA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.